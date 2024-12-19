Sindh Police To Enforce Strict Traffic Law Measures From January
Faizan Hashmi Published December 19, 2024 | 08:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The Sindh Police on Thursday announced a province-wide crackdown on traffic violations starting January 1st, 2025. This decision was revealed during a press conference at the Central Police Office (CPO) in Karachi on Thursday.
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, Additional IGP Karachi Javed Alam Odho, and senior traffic officials, including DIGs of Traffic and Driving License Branch, addressed the media.
IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon highlighted that a lack of proper driving licenses is a major contributor to road accidents. He stressed that strict action will be taken against drivers found without licenses. "Drivers caught without a license for the first time will face a fine, but repeat offenders will face FIRs," he stated. However, Ghulam Nabi Memon assured that the police will avoid general checks that inconvenience the public.
An extensive awareness campaign will be rolled out across print, electronic, and social media platforms before the crackdown begins. The campaign aims to educate the public on the importance of traffic laws.
DIGP - Traffic Ahmed Nawaz Cheema revealed that 355 fatal traffic accident cases have been registered this year alone. Additional IGP - Karachi Javed Alam Odho emphasized that the police's role extends beyond crime control to ensuring smooth traffic flow. He pointed out that of the 6.5 million vehicles and 4.2 million motorcycles in Karachi, a significant number of motorcyclists—75 percent—are either underage or unlicensed.
The awareness campaign, which kicks off today and runs until December 31st, 2024, will focus on warning drivers and encouraging parents to stop their children from driving if they are underage or unlicensed. After this period, traffic laws will be enforced rigorously.
Addressing concerns about agent mafias in the Driving License Branches, DIGP - Driving License Branch confirmed that new policies have been implemented to ensure transparency and ease of access to licenses. An online service is also being launched to further facilitate the public, with swift action promised against any complaints related to agent mafias.
Recent Stories
Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Police HQ
ADSCC successfully performs First CAR-T Cell Therapy to treat Lupus in Middle Ea ..
450,000 businesses registered for Corporate Tax: FTA
UAE participates in ICAO Assistance to Aircraft Accident Victims & Their Familie ..
DHA highlights AI drive, diagnostic advancements in healthcare
Anwar Gargash meets German Minister of State at Federal Foreign Office
National Committee of Biosecurity discusses global epidemiological developments
Vogue Dental and Aesthetics Clinic in Lahore - Transforming Smiles and Skin with ..
PITB Software Engineering Wing Hosts First “Mela Fest” Event
Federal Tax Authority holds second forum to honour its strategic partners
Shah Mehmood Qureshi, KP CM Gandapur and 14 others indicted in May 9 GHQ attack ..
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybrid model
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan embassy holds session on Erasmus Plus opportunities8 minutes ago
-
Sindh Police to enforce strict traffic law measures from January8 minutes ago
-
Senate session prorogued sine die8 minutes ago
-
Govt takes action against fake website made in name of YSDP: Rind8 minutes ago
-
Awareness seminar on causes of disability, its solution, impacts held8 minutes ago
-
Political instability hampers economic development : Lt. Gen. (retd.) Abdul Qayyum18 minutes ago
-
DC visits Mother & Child care centre Nawabshah28 minutes ago
-
Naib Tehsildar arrested in fake land transfer case28 minutes ago
-
IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme28 minutes ago
-
SEPA Mirpurkhas takes lead in addressing hospital waste management crisis38 minutes ago
-
Police conduct mock exercise ahead of Christmas48 minutes ago
-
Sheraz Durrani appointed as GM PTV Multan Centre48 minutes ago