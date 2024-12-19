Sindh Police to enforce strict traffic law measures from January

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The Sindh Police on Thursday announced a province-wide crackdown on traffic violations starting January 1st, 2025. This decision was revealed during a press conference at the Central Police Office (CPO) in Karachi on Thursday.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, Additional IGP Karachi Javed Alam Odho, and senior traffic officials, including DIGs of Traffic and Driving License Branch, addressed the media.

IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon highlighted that a lack of proper driving licenses is a major contributor to road accidents. He stressed that strict action will be taken against drivers found without licenses. "Drivers caught without a license for the first time will face a fine, but repeat offenders will face FIRs," he stated. However, Ghulam Nabi Memon assured that the police will avoid general checks that inconvenience the public.

An extensive awareness campaign will be rolled out across print, electronic, and social media platforms before the crackdown begins. The campaign aims to educate the public on the importance of traffic laws.

DIGP - Traffic Ahmed Nawaz Cheema revealed that 355 fatal traffic accident cases have been registered this year alone. Additional IGP - Karachi Javed Alam Odho emphasized that the police's role extends beyond crime control to ensuring smooth traffic flow. He pointed out that of the 6.5 million vehicles and 4.2 million motorcycles in Karachi, a significant number of motorcyclists—75 percent—are either underage or unlicensed.

The awareness campaign, which kicks off today and runs until December 31st, 2024, will focus on warning drivers and encouraging parents to stop their children from driving if they are underage or unlicensed. After this period, traffic laws will be enforced rigorously.

Addressing concerns about agent mafias in the Driving License Branches, DIGP - Driving License Branch confirmed that new policies have been implemented to ensure transparency and ease of access to licenses. An online service is also being launched to further facilitate the public, with swift action promised against any complaints related to agent mafias.