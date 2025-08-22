"Sindh police to get 2,000 new ASIs to improve investigation system"

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2025 | 09:56 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) A high-level meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Sindh, Asif Hyder Shah, to review measures for improving law and order and strengthening the investigative capacity of Sindh Police.

The meeting was attended by Inspector General of Police Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon, Additional Chief Secretary Home Muhammad Iqbal Memon, Secretary Services Ghulam Ali Brahmani, DIG Establishment Naeem Ahmed, Special Secretary Services Saeed Ahmed Lighari, and other senior officials.

During the meeting, it was decided that 2,000 ASI (Investigation) officers will be recruited in Sindh Police to modernize and reinforce the investigation system.

The Chief Secretary directed the Secretary Services to remove all hurdles to ensure a transparent, efficient, and timely recruitment process.

The Chief Secretary said that strengthening the investigation branch had been a longstanding challenge for the Sindh Police. He emphasized that investigation is a crucial component of policing and must be adequately equipped to ensure justice is served.

He said that the creation of these posts is a significant step by the Sindh government to address this gap and improve investigative efficiency. Chief Secretary Sindh, Asif Hyder Shah, further emphasized that strengthening the investigative capacity of the police will help restore public confidence, improve access to justice, and play a key role in crime prevention. Inspector General of Police Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon, highlighted that the induction of ASI Investigations will significantly enhance the quality of investigations and enable prompt action against criminal elements.

