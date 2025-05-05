Sindh Police to launch faceless e-challan system

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) The Sindh Police is set to modernize its traffic department by introducing a faceless electronic e-challan system aimed at ensuring transparency and ease for citizens.

The initiative was announced by Inspector General of Police Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon, during a high-level meeting held at the Central Police Office Karachi.

The IGP expressed satisfaction over a marked reduction in traffic accidents in Karachi last month and praised the performance of the traffic police. He emphasized the need to upgrade the force with modern infrastructure, equipment, and technology, said a news release on Monday.

DIGP Traffic Karachi informed that the faceless e-ticket system, which will allow challans to be delivered directly to violators’ homes, will be launched in the coming days.

He also presented a detailed briefing on ongoing traffic reforms, accident statistics, and compliance with SOPs by heavy vehicle operators.

IGP Sindh stressed that traffic police, being the most visible force interacting with the public, must be equipped with speed guns and other modern tools. He also called for better training, improved coordination with relevant departments, and the establishment of driving schools.

Additional IGP Karachi noted that regular meetings with stakeholders are being held to ensure the effective implementation of traffic regulations.

The IGP Sindh directed all SPs Traffic to deploy courteous and citizen-friendly officers in the field and ensure the welfare of personnel working under extreme weather conditions.