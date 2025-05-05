Open Menu

Sindh Police To Launch Faceless E-challan System

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 05, 2025 | 10:12 PM

Sindh Police to launch faceless e-challan system

The Sindh Police is set to modernize its traffic department by introducing a faceless electronic e-challan system aimed at ensuring transparency and ease for citizens

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) The Sindh Police is set to modernize its traffic department by introducing a faceless electronic e-challan system aimed at ensuring transparency and ease for citizens.

The initiative was announced by Inspector General of Police Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon, during a high-level meeting held at the Central Police Office Karachi.

The IGP expressed satisfaction over a marked reduction in traffic accidents in Karachi last month and praised the performance of the traffic police. He emphasized the need to upgrade the force with modern infrastructure, equipment, and technology, said a news release on Monday.

DIGP Traffic Karachi informed that the faceless e-ticket system, which will allow challans to be delivered directly to violators’ homes, will be launched in the coming days.

He also presented a detailed briefing on ongoing traffic reforms, accident statistics, and compliance with SOPs by heavy vehicle operators.

IGP Sindh stressed that traffic police, being the most visible force interacting with the public, must be equipped with speed guns and other modern tools. He also called for better training, improved coordination with relevant departments, and the establishment of driving schools.

Additional IGP Karachi noted that regular meetings with stakeholders are being held to ensure the effective implementation of traffic regulations.

The IGP Sindh directed all SPs Traffic to deploy courteous and citizen-friendly officers in the field and ensure the welfare of personnel working under extreme weather conditions.

Recent Stories

Sindh Police to launch faceless e-challan system

Sindh Police to launch faceless e-challan system

2 minutes ago
 Tax Law (Amendment) Ordinance aims to address urge ..

Tax Law (Amendment) Ordinance aims to address urgent legal, administrative gaps

2 minutes ago
 Inauguration of solar home systems distribution to ..

Inauguration of solar home systems distribution to low-income families in Sehwan ..

10 minutes ago
 Promotion of pulse cultivation imperative to save ..

Promotion of pulse cultivation imperative to save heavy foreign exchange: Dr Saj ..

11 minutes ago
 PSL 2025 Match 25 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalm ..

PSL 2025 Match 25 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

4 hours ago
 Freedom of Speech Under Fire? India Blocks GTV

Freedom of Speech Under Fire? India Blocks GTV

4 hours ago
Met Office predicts rain  as Karachi weather turn ..

Met Office predicts rain  as Karachi weather turns pleasant

5 hours ago
 India unilaterally suspends IWT under WB arbitrati ..

India unilaterally suspends IWT under WB arbitration after Pahalgam attack

5 hours ago
 SC reserves verdict on appeal against civilians’ ..

SC reserves verdict on appeal against civilians’ trial in military courts

5 hours ago
 Microsoft shuts down Skype after 22 Years, focuses ..

Microsoft shuts down Skype after 22 Years, focuses new ‘meeting’ platform

5 hours ago
 SBP decides to cut policy rate by 100 bps to 11pc

SBP decides to cut policy rate by 100 bps to 11pc

6 hours ago
 Romaisa Khan reveals she now only keeps friendship ..

Romaisa Khan reveals she now only keeps friendships with girls

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan