Sindh Police to participate in Pakistan Day Parade

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :A special contingent of 371 personnel of Sindh Police comprising 182 commandos of Special Security Unit (SSU), 131 personnel of Traffic Police and other districts of Karachi Range and 58 personnel of Rapid Response Force (RRF) is set to participate in Pakistan Day Parade-2022.

DIG Security and Emergency Services Division Dr. Maqsood Ahmed, who is also the focal person of Sindh Police for the event said that it is a moment of pride for the entire Sindh Police that their contingent is participating in the national event, said a spokesperson of DIG Security and Emergency Services Division.

The traditional Pakistan Day Parade-2022 also known as the 'Joint Services Pakistan Day Parade' is an annual event held at parade ground Shakarparian, Islamabad.

It is pertinent to mention here that a special contingent of lady commandos of SSU representing Sindh police participated last year for the very first time in 81st Pakistan Day parade.