Sindh Police To Renovate All Police Stations Across Province
Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2025 | 06:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Following the successful encouragement and appreciation of model police stations, the Sindh Police has decided to renovate and refurbish all police stations across the province.
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon, has directed zonal and divisional DIGPs to gather comprehensive proposals from SSPs. These proposals should include practical recommendations, detailed cost estimates, and a complete plan for the renovation of police stations, and must be submitted for review.
The IGP announced that a recommendation will be made to the Sindh government to allocate a dedicated budget for this purpose in the upcoming financial year.
Chairing a meeting at the Central Police Office Karachi, IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon discussed the province-wide renovation project. The meeting was attended in person by Additional IGP Welfare and Works, DIGPs Headquarters and Finance, AIGP Estate Management, SSP Hyderabad, AIGP Admin, and AIGP Operations. Divisional DIGPs and relevant district SSPs joined via video link.
During the session, DIGPs provided detailed briefings on the current condition of model police stations across districts. The IGP noted that the renovation of model police stations had significantly enhanced policing standards and received overwhelming public appreciation.
He emphasized the need to replicate this model throughout the province, ensuring that all police stations are restored and made fully functional in line with modern policing standards.
The IGP urged all SSPs to promptly submit cost estimates, suggestions, and proposals regarding the renovation work through their respective DIGPs.
“Contemporary policing must be easy, modern, and reflective of the public’s expectations,” said IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon.
He further stated that public cooperation and support remain the most effective tools in the fight against crime, and highlighted the full support and collaboration of the Sindh government with the Sindh Police.
Recent Stories
Tap Payments receives payment services licence from Central Bank of UAE
FNC showcases its experience during meetings of Secretaries-General of National ..
Presight launches ‘Presight LifeSaver’ for smarter emergency, crisis respons ..
Sharjah Academy for Astronomy, Space Sciences and Technology explores collaborat ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with India’s Defence Minister
World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit 2025 promotes innovation, internati ..
Saud bin Saqr receives son of Dawoodi Bohra leader
Emirati film ‘Mountain Boy’ to debut in GCC cinemas on April 17
Rabdan Academy begins integrating virtual reality into its academic programmes
Saqr Ghobash receives President of Armenia
ADNOC continues to drive manufacturing industry, attract local, foreign direct i ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with India’s External Affairs Minister
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Proclaimed offender killed in police encounter4 minutes ago
-
Sindh Police to renovate all police stations across province4 minutes ago
-
Peshawar administration cracks down on cheating mafia in matric exams4 minutes ago
-
DG RDA directs to improve dengue control activities13 minutes ago
-
Performance of outsourced schools reviewed14 minutes ago
-
Early cotton sowing rises in Punjab14 minutes ago
-
Deputy Speaker chairs Mini Hydel Power House Committee meeting14 minutes ago
-
Martyred SI Haroon Hayat laid to rest in Choa Syedan Shah14 minutes ago
-
Railway minister seeks plan for repair of engines14 minutes ago
-
Railway revises train timings14 minutes ago
-
RPO visits safe city project14 minutes ago
-
Five acre wheat crop burnt14 minutes ago