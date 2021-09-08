Sindh police to start inquiries against policemen facilitating drug mafia

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Wednesday assigned a task to the Sindh police chief, Additional IG Karachi and DIGs of the zones and ranges to start high level secret inquiries against such policemen who reportedly were facilitating drug mafia

Presiding over a meeting on law and order here at CM House here, Murad said that he has some intelligence reports that some of the policemen were working for drug mafia and some others have become their facilitators.

"I have reports that some of the policemen are allegedly working as facilitators to the drug dealers and their presence in the police is detrimental for the reputation of the police service, therefore they must be combed out and brought to book," the CM Sindh said.

The chief minister appreciated the police for its performance in operation against the drug mafia and said it would also eliminate street crime as most of the street criminals were from the drug mafia.

The meeting was attended by acting Chief Secretary Qazi Shahid Pervez, IG Police Mushtaq Maher, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, Additional IG CTD Ghulam Nabi Maher, Additional IG Karachi Imran Minhas, DIGs Umer Shahid, Saqib Ismail, Akbar Riaz, Pir M. Shah, Nauman Siddiqui and Adl Secretary to CM Fayaz Jatoi.

The chief minister,apart from overall maintenance of law and order, has given special tasks to the police to conduct operations against drug dealers and curb crime against women, children and minorities.

Syed Murad Ali Shah directed the IG police to ask his DIGs to hold meetings with their SHOs and task them for curbing crime against minorities, women, children and drug mafia and maintain overall law and order in their respective areas effectively.

The IG Police briefing the chief minister said that during the last 10 days, August 21 to 31, 2021 over all five cases were registered against crime against minorities, 22 cases of offense against women, nine cases against crime against children, 198 cases against trade in contrabands and 798 cases against drug mafia.

The chief minister was told that 798 cases of drug trafficking were registered against which 879 accused were arrested.

The recovery was huge in terms of quantity, the IG said and added 547.851 kilograms charas, 19.3 kg Ice, 10.65 kg heroin, 2.82 kg opium and 17307 liters of liquor have been recovered.

The chief minister was told that two major gangs of drug traffickers have been busted by arresting their leaders and gangsters. One of the gangsters was Afghani national and the other belonged to Balochistan.

The IG said that overall, 1961 cases of street crime were reported in Karachi, of them 236 in South Zone, 1070 East and 655 West Zone.