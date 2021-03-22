UrduPoint.com
Sindh Police Twitter Handle Hacked

Sindh Police Twitter handle @sindhpolicedmc has been hacked, confirmed the Spokesman to Sindh Police on Monday

He said that official Twitter account of the department has been hacked and the police will take all necessary legal steps to nab the hackers as soon as possible.

In this connection, a letter has been written to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Cell for legal action against the hackers.

According to letter written by Project Director Information Technology Central Police Office, Sindh, Tabasum Abbasi the Sindh Police DMC was unable to login and change anything in the account.

The spokesperson further said that an alternative Twitter handle "DMCSindhPolice" has been created to remain active on social media while the hacked account is no longer in use of Sindh Police.

