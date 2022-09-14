Sindh police widens scope to help flood victims

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :The scope of services of Sindh Police has been widened under the supervision of DIG Security and Emergency Services Division Dr. Maqsood Ahmed to ensure establishment of law and order and also standing by the side of the flood victims in their difficult time and helping them in every possible way.

Sindh Police has set up flood relief camps for the victims across Sindh including Karachi, two central flood relief camps have been set up outside the SSU headquarters where a large number of citizens are donating ration bags, food grains, medicines and other essential items, said a statement on Wednesday.

Relief material for the flood affected persons are dispatched to the various flood-stricken districts of Sindh and is distributed amongst the most deserving flood affected people in far-flung areas by the personnel of Security Division.

DIG Security Dr. Maqsood Ahmed had also briefed and gave instructions to the personnel before their departure for the flood relief operation.

Medical camps have been set up across the province including Karachi. mobile Medical Unit of Special Security Unit (SSU) is visiting various medical camps wherein, hundreds of people are examined daily and free medicines are distributed amongst them.

A healthy breakfast is also distributed amongst the flood affectees residing in varios residential camps in Karachi on daily basis.

Police Crisis Management Centre has been established at SSU Headquarters which is in constant touch with various welfare organizations.

The centre received calls from the flood affected persons across the Sindh requesting ration bags. Later, the rations bags are delivered to them.

Viewing protection of the flood victims from diseases living in the residential camps setup in Karachi, camps are regularly being sprayed with mosquito repellent.

Sindh Police particularly Security Division is also collaborating with all welfare organisations and providing them security during the movement of convoys laden with relief goods to far-flung areas as some incidents of mismanagement were reported during movement.

The Commandos of Special Security Unit (SSU) are also extending their volunteer services to the welfare organizations to help them out in packing and loading the relief goods.

SSU is going to setup joint medical camp with a Welfare Organization in Dadu wherein, a team comprising of specialist doctors would conduct medical checkups of the flood victims. Free medicines of different diseases would also be distributed.

DIG Security Dr. Maqsood Ahmed said that the passion of the commandos and officials of Sindh police to deal with the crises is worth seeing. Sindh Police will left no stone unturned to help its people during this difficult time.