Sindh Police's Investigative, Operational Affairs To Be Improved: Minister

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 07:43 PM

Sindh Police's investigative, operational affairs to be improved: Minister

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Monday said that the Sindh government was committed to improve both the investigative and operational affairs of the Sindh Police.

Speaking as a chief guest at a two-day conference "Investigation Training Working Group" organised by the Sindh Police at a hotel here, the minister said that the police's investigation department was separated from the operational matters under Police Order 2002 with the aim to improve both the aspects.

The Sindh government was making efforts for improving overall affairs of the Sindh Police, adding that the welfare amount for the police martyrs was also being raised to Rs. 10 million.

He said that in the past police convoys were being provided for the security of influential people, however, that practice had been ended now.

Nasir Shah said that the present IGP Sindh was performing well and was improving his department with his vast experience.

The provincial minister said that the sacrifices rendered by the officers and Jawans of the Sindh Police were unforgettable in the restoration of peace. He also credited Rangers and other agencies for the restoration of peace.

Retired DIGP Saud Mirza, Federal Judicial academy Director, DIGP-Investigation Sindh Javed Akbar Riaz, DIGP-South Sharjeel Kharal and other senior officers from different investigating agencies also addressed the conference.

