Sindh Population Welfare Organises 1-day Medical & Family Planning Awareness Camp
Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2025 | 06:50 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) On the 46th anniversary of the martyrdom of the founder of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, a one-day medical and family planning awareness camp was organized in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto, Larkana, under the directives of the Provincial Minister and Secretary of the Population Welfare and Health Department of Sindh.
The camp was set up by officers of the District Population Welfare departments of Larkana and Kambar, which saw full participation from men and women of surrounding areas.
Under the supervision of District Population Welfare officers Karim Bakhsh Bhutto and Aurangzeb Bhutto, a team of doctors including Dr.
Narmala Odh, Dr. Jamila Qureshi, Dr. Monica, and Dr. Amjad Sheikh, along with others provided medical services and delivered crucial guidance on family planning.
Meanwhile, Secretary of the Population Welfare Department Hafeezullah Abbasi, Director General Tariq Azam Larik, and Director Admin Shah Faisal Zahir visited the camp to review the arrangements and lauded the initiative. Representatives from World Vision International, Rab Nawaz Abbasi and Irfan Abro, were also present.
Recent Stories
China imposed heavy tariffs on American products in response Trump tariffs
WATCH: Indian man dies while celebrating 25th wedding anniversary with wife
‘Authors from the UAE’ concludes its first participation in Bologna Children ..
IMF delegation arrives in Islamabad to hold talks with Pakistani officials
Department of Municipalities and Transport completes milestone projects worth AE ..
SBA drives global visibility for Arabic publishing through Bologna Children’s ..
AD Ports Group appoints Mar Construction, Dar Al Handasah for major modernisatio ..
Ministry of Justice: Seven companies sanctioned by US over Sudan do not own vali ..
Dana Gas, Crescent Petroleum reach 500 MMboe cumulative production from Khor Mor ..
Municipal Council of Dibba Al Hisn discusses border crossings
Canada imposes 25 per cent retaliatory tariffs on imports of US vehicles
PSL 10th edition: Fakhar Zaman resumes batting at Lahore Qalandars’ nets after ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CPO Hamdani chairs meeting to review crackdown against drug peddlers6 minutes ago
-
Sindh Population Welfare organises 1-day medical & family planning awareness camp6 minutes ago
-
Precautions urged against lumpy skin disease6 minutes ago
-
Minister for Housing&Works Riaz Hussain chairs meeting to address legal disputes on Constantia Estat ..6 minutes ago
-
SSP Keamari visits holding camp for repatriation of illegal foreign residents6 minutes ago
-
RPO meets stone suppliers delegation6 minutes ago
-
Thirteen outlaws held : ice, liquor & arms recovered16 minutes ago
-
Five ‘gamblers’ caught in Wah Saddar area16 minutes ago
-
Three held with 40 litres of liquor16 minutes ago
-
Bhutto struggled for people's rights and democracy16 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 100 drug pushers in March26 minutes ago
-
Advisory issued for sowing of Bt cotton varieties26 minutes ago