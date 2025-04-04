Open Menu

Sindh Population Welfare Organises 1-day Medical & Family Planning Awareness Camp

Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2025 | 06:50 PM

Sindh Population Welfare organises 1-day medical & family planning awareness camp

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) On the 46th anniversary of the martyrdom of the founder of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, a one-day medical and family planning awareness camp was organized in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto, Larkana, under the directives of the Provincial Minister and Secretary of the Population Welfare and Health Department of Sindh.

The camp was set up by officers of the District Population Welfare departments of Larkana and Kambar, which saw full participation from men and women of surrounding areas.

Under the supervision of District Population Welfare officers Karim Bakhsh Bhutto and Aurangzeb Bhutto, a team of doctors including Dr.

Narmala Odh, Dr. Jamila Qureshi, Dr. Monica, and Dr. Amjad Sheikh, along with others provided medical services and delivered crucial guidance on family planning.

Meanwhile, Secretary of the Population Welfare Department Hafeezullah Abbasi, Director General Tariq Azam Larik, and Director Admin Shah Faisal Zahir visited the camp to review the arrangements and lauded the initiative. Representatives from World Vision International, Rab Nawaz Abbasi and Irfan Abro, were also present.

