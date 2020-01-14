Sindh possess rich socio-cultural profile, heritage and glory, yet due to continually deteriorating values and standards it had fallen on hard times: Commissioner Sukkur Engr. Shafique Ahmed Mahesar

(@imziishan)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :The Commissioner Sukkur Engr. Shafique Ahmed Mahesar while addressing the participants of the conference said Sindh possess rich socio-cultural profile, heritage and glory, yet due to continually deteriorating values and standards it had fallen on hard times, for which they all needed to work hard to ameliorate the situation.

Another speaker Prof. Sarah Ansari deliberating on topic "Sindh: From, Through and To" said that Karachi as a port city remained academic, economic, social, trade and commercial hub of the British Indian colonial empire with highest cotton and wheat exports.

She opined that the notion that Karachi was merely a small town, sitting at Sindh peripheral margins was not correct; arguing that all along Karachi had thrived as an energetic, pulsating urban habitat in constant vibrant connectivity with the world through rail, water and air transportation and communication.

"At present Sindh was facing intimidating challenges of discouraging socio-economic indicators in the face of population explosion and a horde of other problems", Prof. Sarah opined.

Speaker Prof. Humayun Ansari, dilating upon the topic 'History: Its Role and Significance' said that there was greater need for documenting and archiving of more history about Sindhi Diaspora residing in Britain.

"Historians need to draw educated conclusions, draw new meaningful, original, interpretive and conceptual historical lines based on irrefutable evidence; rather than merely joining the dots mechanically on the basis of random guess-work", he said and observed that facts did not speak for themselves they needed to be told upon by the historians adding that historians needed to pull upon historical records and illustrate them as accurately and conscientiously as possible.

"Historical facts cannot be observed directly without mediation of the historians who need to reconstruct those facts using their insightful non-fictional imagination", Prof. Humayun insisted.

Prof. Aijaz Qureshi elaborating reason for weak economic growth despite an urbanized, educated population argued that contribution of manufacturing and services to GDP recorded an increase while agricultural employment in Sindh had remained stagnant and agriculture's contribution to the GDP had dropped.

Labor productivity in agriculture had remained low and steady in Sindh over the last decade while productivity in industry and services had also started to decline in the last three years after rising for most of the last decade, implying that the reallocation of labor was not transpiring according to the classical economic growth theory, he noted.

According to Prof. Qureshi absorbing 300,000-400,000 new entrants every year to the employed labor force and equip them with appropriate education, training and skills; raising productivity of agriculture in the face of water shortages, food insecurity and rising demand for meat, dairy and fruits by the urban middle class; using relative strengths of the urban and rural economies to build more synergies between the two and overcome the existing divide; improving governance and making state institutions effective and capable for delivery of public goods and service; bridging social gap between the underdeveloped districts and the rural female population and the developed districts and urban male population were major challenges on the path of development.

The Director Pakistan Study Centre Prof. Dr. Shuja Ahmed Mahesar said that story of Sindh required comprehensive and in-depth academic investigation to unfold very many myths compounding truths about it.

He hoped that the conference would be able to know major aspects of history of Sindh including the British period and its impact on economic and social life of the province. This conference will also enhance understanding of major historical movements and archaeological sites", Dr. Mahesar added.

Eminent writer, journalist, poet, IT businessman and SANA activist from the U.S Ishaque Tunio also spoke on the occasion. A large number of scholars, civil society activists, faculty, researchers, academics and students participated in the conference.