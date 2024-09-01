- Home
- Pakistan
- Sindh Premier Cricket League in Qatar or Sindh to be decided after CM's view: Sports Minister
Sindh Premier Cricket League In Qatar Or Sindh To Be Decided After CM's View: Sports Minister
Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2024 | 08:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) An important meeting was held between Sindh Minister for sports and Youth Affairs, Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab and a delegation from the Sindh Premier Cricket League (SPCL) at Mahar House in Karachi on Sunday.
The meeting focused on organizing the Sindh Premier League, promoting cricket talent in Sindh and enhancing cricket infrastructure.
The Sindh government and SPCL delegation agreed on joint plans for the preparation for cricket stadiums, with proposals to host the league in Karachi or Hyderabad.
Minister for Sports, Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar stated that a decision on hosting the SPCL in Qatar or Sindh would be made after consulting with the Chief Minister of Sindh.
He highlighted the availability of excellent grounds in Karachi and the Niaz Stadium in Hyderabad for cricket matches.
The minister emphasized the importance of promoting young cricketers in Sindh, ensuring that the league provides a platform for talented players to showcase their skills and gain experience.
Mayor of Karachi Murtaza Wahab assured the SPCL delegation of full cooperation, acknowledging the league's potential to promote cricket talent in Sindh.
Sindh Premier Cricket League Vice Chairman Major General (Retd) Zahid Mahmood and Malik Aslam emphasized the league's role in showcasing talent, promoting young cricketers, and highlighting Sindh's existing talent and potential.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024
Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims ar ..
Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smartphone Brand Partnership - A Re ..
Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakistan
Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakistan? Check complete details he ..
Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure to cut expenditures
Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges
Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi
Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram
Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington
Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ruk Sindhi’s book launching ceremony held11 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister introduces tougher axle load enforcement & road safety measures11 minutes ago
-
Education minister takes notice of fire incident in Science College Quetta11 minutes ago
-
Rain-wind, thundershower expected in parts of Balochistan from Monday to Wednesday31 minutes ago
-
15 govt rural schools equipped with digital learning materials31 minutes ago
-
Traffic police crackdown on unlicensed, helmet-less, underage drivers40 minutes ago
-
101 LESCO employees taken to task40 minutes ago
-
Shaheed Ali Gilani was a great supporter of Pakistan; Rana Qasim40 minutes ago
-
Special training for 34 LESCO officials on Sept 541 minutes ago
-
National legends to get increased stipend: Governor Sindh41 minutes ago
-
Faisal Amin inaugurates emergency vehicles, equipments at Rescue 112251 minutes ago
-
ICT Police nab 4,279 fugitives,1,446 drug dealers a year1 hour ago