UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Presents Rs1.241 Trillion Deficit Budget With No New Taxes

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 06:03 PM

Sindh presents Rs1.241 trillion deficit budget with no new taxes

The Sindh Government on Wednesday announced Rs1.241 trillion budget for the next financial year 2020-21 with a deficit of Rs 18.38 billion without levying new taxes, amid protest by opposition at Assembly building

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :The Sindh Government on Wednesday announced Rs1.241 trillion budget for the next financial year 2020-21 with a deficit of Rs 18.38 billion without levying new taxes, amid protest by opposition at Assembly building.

The budget for the next financial year is being presented by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah who also holds the portfolio of the provincial Finance Minister.

The opposition protested while waving banners and placards on the floor of theHouse amid during budget speech .

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Protest Chief Minister Budget Murad Ali Shah Government Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

ADDA, Intel to support digital transformation effo ..

6 minutes ago

ENOC Group records 12 million cashless transaction ..

36 minutes ago

Fifth Abu Dhabi CEO Roundtable convenes virtually ..

51 minutes ago

Number of French Engaged in Employment Support Pla ..

2 minutes ago

Kiev Says Possible to Establish Truth in Iran Plan ..

3 minutes ago

President Al-Khidmat Foundation expresses grief ov ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.