Sindh presents Rs1.241 trillion deficit budget with no new taxes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :The Sindh Government on Wednesday announced Rs1.241 trillion budget for the next financial year 2020-21 with a deficit of Rs 18.38 billion without levying new taxes, amid protest by opposition at Assembly building.

The budget for the next financial year is being presented by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah who also holds the portfolio of the provincial Finance Minister.

The opposition protested while waving banners and placards on the floor of theHouse amid during budget speech .