Sindh Produced 4.2 Million Tons Wheat In Crop Season 2023-24: Food Minister
Umer Jamshaid Published May 13, 2024 | 09:15 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Sindh Food Minister, Jam Khan Shoro, on Monday, stated that total wheat production in the province surpassed 4.2 million metric tons for crop season 2023-24 while food department had procured 643,000 metric tons so far.
The Sindh government has fixed wheat procurement target of 900,000 metric tons for crop season 2023-24 at the price of Rs4000 per 40 kilogram and process of purchasing wheat from the growers was continue in the province, the food minister informed, in a statement issued here.
This time the wheat crop has been better than the previous years, Shoro said, while food department already had 0.
5 million metric tons wheat stored in warehouses of the department.
He further said that the food department has so far purchased 643 thousand metric tons of wheat.
The Food Department had planned to establish a total of 353 wheat procurement centers across the province for ensuring accessibility for farmers across various regions.
As per details 78 wheat procurement centers were designated in Hyderabad Division, 71 in Larkana Division, 68 in Sukkur Division, 40 in Mirpurkhas division and 58 centers in Shaheed Benazirabad division while 38 procurement centers were to be established in Sanghar district.
