Sindh proposes 15 pc increase in salaries of govt employees

The Sindh government has proposed adhoc relief allowance at the rate of 15 percent of basic pay scales to the provincial government employees with effect from July 1

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :The Sindh government has proposed adhoc relief allowance at the rate of 15 percent of basic pay scales to the provincial government employees with effect from July 1.

The Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that Adhoc Relief Allowances 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021 at the rates admissible to federal government employees were being merged and Revised Basic Pay Scale 2022 for civil servants of Government of Sindh was being introduced on the pattern of the federal government.

Disparity Allowance at the rate of 33% of Basic Pay will be paid to civil servants in BPS-1 to 16 and at the rate of 30% to civil servants in BPS-17 and above in lieu of the differential rate of Ad-hoc Relief Allowances 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 & 2021, which are being abolished w.

e.f 1st July, 2022.

Shah said the pensioners of Sindh government were already getting 22.5% more increase in net pension than pensioners of Federal Government till February 2022. Therefore, an increase at the rate of 5% of net pension would be paid to the pensioners of the Sindh Government w.e.f July 1, 2022.

Thus, after the announcement of 10% increase in net pension by the federal government in March this year and enhancement of the rate of increase to 15% from July 1, the pensioners of Government of Sindh would still be getting 12.5% more of net pension than the federal government pensioners, he added.