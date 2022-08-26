Sindh proposes to fix support prices of wheat at Rs 3k

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Advisor to Sindh chief minister on Agriculture Manzoor Wasan on Friday said that Sindh Government has proposed to fix the support price of wheat at Rs 3000.

He said this while sharing his views in a meeting, said a statement issued here.

He said that Sindh government has always given more support price of wheat to the farmers.

All the secretaries of concerned departments, Provincial Ministers were in attendance while other relevant officials also joined the meeting through video link and briefed the participants of the meeting on fixing the support price of wheat.

Manzoor Wasan said that the Sindh has proposed to fix the support price of wheat at Rs 3000, Punjab Rs 2800, KPK Rs 2600 and Balochistan has suggested to fix price at Rs 2800.