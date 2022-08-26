UrduPoint.com

Sindh Proposes To Fix Support Prices Of Wheat At Rs 3k

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 26, 2022 | 07:25 PM

Sindh proposes to fix support prices of wheat at Rs 3k

Advisor to Sindh chief minister on Agriculture Manzoor Wasan on Friday said that Sindh Government has proposed to fix the support price of wheat at Rs 3000

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Advisor to Sindh chief minister on Agriculture Manzoor Wasan on Friday said that Sindh Government has proposed to fix the support price of wheat at Rs 3000.

He said this while sharing his views in a meeting, said a statement issued here.

He said that Sindh government has always given more support price of wheat to the farmers.

All the secretaries of concerned departments, Provincial Ministers were in attendance while other relevant officials also joined the meeting through video link and briefed the participants of the meeting on fixing the support price of wheat.

Manzoor Wasan said that the Sindh has proposed to fix the support price of wheat at Rs 3000, Punjab Rs 2800, KPK Rs 2600 and Balochistan has suggested to fix price at Rs 2800.

Related Topics

Sindh Balochistan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Agriculture Price Government Wheat

Recent Stories

Noor, Ashab, Nasir move to semifinals of PSF-Comba ..

Noor, Ashab, Nasir move to semifinals of PSF-Combaxx Int'l Squash Tournament

55 seconds ago
 Singapore reports 2,132 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reports 2,132 new COVID-19 cases

57 seconds ago
 New gas pipeline linking Poland and Slovakia opens ..

New gas pipeline linking Poland and Slovakia opens

1 minute ago
 Ethiopia air forces bomb Tigray as govt vows to hi ..

Ethiopia air forces bomb Tigray as govt vows to hit military targets

1 minute ago
 UK Regulator Approves Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine for ..

UK Regulator Approves Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine for Children Aged 12-17

20 minutes ago
 PFA disposes of 1,600 litres of adulterated milk

PFA disposes of 1,600 litres of adulterated milk

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.