Sindh Protection of Journalist and Other Media Practitioner Bill 2021 tabled in Sindh Assembly

Sindh Minster for Information & Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Friday presented Sindh Protection of Journalist and Other Media Practitioner Bill 2021 in Provincial Assembly of Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Sindh Minster for Information & Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Friday presented Sindh Protection of Journalist and Other Media Practitioner Bill 2021 in Provincial Assembly of Sindh.

The Bill has been prepared by Sindh Information Department in consultation with Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) & Karachi Union of Journalists (KUJ) and Senior Journalist Professor Touseef Ahmed Khan, Mazhar Abbas, Fazil Jamali, Dr. Jabbar Khattak, Owais Aslam Ali and Qazi Asif, said a statement.

On the request of Minister Information, the Bill was referred to Standing Committee on Law, which will scrutinize the Bill and present its report in Sindh Assembly within three days.