Sindh province to reopen universities by Sep 15 with SOPs: Spokesperson

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Spokesperson to Sindh Minister for Universities and Boards, Shakil Memon Thursday said universities in province would be reopened by September 15.

Talking to APP here, he said so far this decision was announced by federal government and provincial government would implement it.

Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) will be put in the place before reopening the universities in the province, he said.

Deputy Director Public Relation Officer, University of Karachi, Muhammad Zeeshan Azmat said the decision had been announced by the government to reopen universities and other institutions in the country.

The university will follow the directives of Sindh government but it did not receive any official letter from provincial government to reopen university, he said.

He further said the reopening of universities or institutions would depend on the number of COVID-19 cases. He hoped the number of coronavirus cases would decline in the future.

It is pertinent to mention here, Federal education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced in July that educational institutions across the country will be reopened on September 15 provided that the health indicators improve.