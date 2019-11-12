Sindh Public Service Commission advises written test pass candidates to send relevant documents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ):The Sindh Public Service Commission has directed all aspirants who had passed pre- interview written tests for different posts to furnish/send attested copies to Commissions's head office.

According to a letter issued by the Secretary of the Commission, written test qualifier candidates for the posts of District Zakat Officer BPS-17 in Auqaf, Religious Affairs, Zakat and Ushar Department and Assistant Director Industries (BPS-17);and Industrial Development Officer (BPS-16) in Industries and Commerce Department Govt of Sindh, have been advised to send attested copies of relevant documents, hard copy of online form and original bank challan to him at SPSC's head office, Hyderabad within 7 days of issuance of this letter.