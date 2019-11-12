UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Public Service Commission Advises Written Test Pass Candidates To Send Relevant Documents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 10:35 PM

Sindh Public Service Commission advises written test pass candidates to send relevant documents

The Sindh Public Service Commission has directed all aspirants who had passed pre- interview written tests for different posts to furnish/send attested copies to Commissions's head office

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ):The Sindh Public Service Commission has directed all aspirants who had passed pre- interview written tests for different posts to furnish/send attested copies to Commissions's head office.

According to a letter issued by the Secretary of the Commission, written test qualifier candidates for the posts of District Zakat Officer BPS-17 in Auqaf, Religious Affairs, Zakat and Ushar Department and Assistant Director Industries (BPS-17);and Industrial Development Officer (BPS-16) in Industries and Commerce Department Govt of Sindh, have been advised to send attested copies of relevant documents, hard copy of online form and original bank challan to him at SPSC's head office, Hyderabad within 7 days of issuance of this letter.

Related Topics

Sindh Bank Hyderabad Commerce All Government SPSC

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives first group of National ..

36 minutes ago

ADFD plays key role in supporting national economy ..

36 minutes ago

NPCC invests AED330 million for deepwater projects ..

51 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Rights of Future Generat ..

51 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed attends wedding

1 hour ago

World Tolerance Summit to give insights into toler ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.