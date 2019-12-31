UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Public Service Commission Announces Interview Result For The Post Of "Sister Tutor" In Population Department

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 09:36 PM

Sindh Public Service Commission announces interview result for the post of

Sindh Public Service Commission on Tuesday announced result of interview conducted for the posts of Sister Tutor (BPS-17) in Population Welfare Department, Govt. of Sindh

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :Sindh Public Service Commission on Tuesday announced result of interview conducted for the posts of Sister Tutor (BPS-17) in Population Welfare Department, Govt. of Sindh.

According to the result, four candidates have been declared fit and suitable for appointment on the above mentioned posts.

As per announced result, Ms. Sonia and Ms. Afshan from Sindh Rural and Ms. Sidra and Ms. Quratul Ain were declared successful in the interview conducted in the month of December, 2019.

The result is also available on official website of Sindh Public Service Commission, i-e www.spsc.gov.pk

Related Topics

Sindh Population Welfare December 2019 From Government SPSC

Recent Stories

US consumer confidence dips slightly in December

2 minutes ago

CDA-DWP meeting to be held on January 08

2 minutes ago

Some 30 criminals killed, 866 arrested in police e ..

2 minutes ago

NCM warns of poor horizontal visibility due to fog

38 minutes ago

Protestors set US embassy on fire in Baghdad

44 minutes ago

Prime Minister paying special attention on destitu ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.