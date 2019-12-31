- Home
Sindh Public Service Commission Announces Interview Result For The Post Of "Sister Tutor" In Population Department
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 09:36 PM
Sindh Public Service Commission on Tuesday announced result of interview conducted for the posts of Sister Tutor (BPS-17) in Population Welfare Department, Govt. of Sindh
According to the result, four candidates have been declared fit and suitable for appointment on the above mentioned posts.
As per announced result, Ms. Sonia and Ms. Afshan from Sindh Rural and Ms. Sidra and Ms. Quratul Ain were declared successful in the interview conducted in the month of December, 2019.
The result is also available on official website of Sindh Public Service Commission, i-e www.spsc.gov.pk