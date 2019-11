The Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) has announced here, Friday, the results of Instructor (BPS-17) Population Welfare Training Institute (PWTI).

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :The Sindh Public Service Commission SPSC ) has announced here, Friday, the results of Instructor (BPS-17) Population Welfare Training Institute (PWTI).

According to the result, 31 candidates have qualified the pre-interview written test.

The SPSC has also uploaded the result on the website containing the roll numbers of the qualified candidates.