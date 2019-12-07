UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Public Service Commission Announces Result Of Written Test For The Post Of ASI In Sindh Police

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 08:07 PM

Sindh Public Service Commission announces result of written test for the post of ASI in Sindh Police

The Sindh Public Service Commission has announced result of pre-interview written test for the post of Assistant Sub Inspector Police (ASI) BPS-09, Sukkur Range in Home Department here the other day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) :The Sindh Public Service Commission has announced result of pre-interview written test for the post of Assistant Sub Inspector Police (ASI) BPS-09, Sukkur Range in Home Department here the other day.

According to the result, 420 including male, female and minority candidates have qualified the written examination conducted in the month of January 2019.

The detailed result is available on official website of Sindh Public Service Commission http://www.spsc.gov.pk

Related Topics

Police Minority Male Sukkur January 2019 Post SPSC

Recent Stories

Expo Centre Sharjah sheds light on its events in K ..

26 minutes ago

National Shooting Ball Championship rescheduled to ..

4 minutes ago

Airstrike Kills 3 Commanders of Turkish-Backed Syr ..

4 minutes ago

Pak women lose semis, win bronze at SAG

4 minutes ago

Govt determines to bring betterment in fisheries s ..

4 minutes ago

Russia's Kazan to Host 2021 European Short-Course ..

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.