Sindh Public Service Commission announces result of written test for the post of ASI in Sindh Police

The Sindh Public Service Commission has announced result of pre-interview written test for the post of Assistant Sub Inspector Police (ASI) BPS-09, Sukkur Range in Home Department here the other day

According to the result, 420 including male, female and minority candidates have qualified the written examination conducted in the month of January 2019.

The detailed result is available on official website of Sindh Public Service Commission http://www.spsc.gov.pk