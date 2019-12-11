Sindh Public Service Commission announces result of interview exam for the post of Female Medical Instructor

UrduPoint.com
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :The Sindh Public Service Commission on Wednesday announced result of the final interview conducted for appointment on the posts of Female Medical Instructor (BPS-17) Regional Training Institute in Population Welfare Department.

According to the result announced by the Deputy Controller Examination, four candidates, two each from rural and urban areas were declared pass in the interview exam held in the month of December, 2019.

Dr. Sania, Dr. Sheerin Ahmed, Dr. Erum and Dr. Shazia Kanwal have been declared suitable for appointment against the above mentioned posts.

