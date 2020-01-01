Sindh Public Service Commission announces result for the post of Medical Inspector in Labour department

The Sindh Public Service Commission has announced result of interview for the post of Medical Inspector (BPS-17) in Labour department, Government of Sindh and found one candidate fit and suitable for the appointment on the said post

According to result, issued here by the Deputy Controller Examination, a candidate Abdul Subhan s/o Shafi Muhammad having domicile of Sindh (Rural) has qualified the interview conducted by Sindh Public Service Commission.

The result is also available on the official website of Sindh Public Service Commission, i-e www.spsc.gov.pk