Sindh Public Service Commission Announces Result Of Written Test For The Post Of Inspector In Culture Department

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 11:21 PM

Sindh Public Service Commission announces result of written test for the post of Inspector in Culture department

The Sindh Public Service Commission Tuesday announced the result of pre - interview written test conducted for the post of Inspector (BPS-16) male/ female (Rural) in Culture, Tourism and Antiquities department, Government of Sindh

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :The Sindh Public Service Commission Tuesday announced the result of pre - interview written test conducted for the post of Inspector (BPS-16) male/ female (Rural) in Culture, Tourism and Antiquities department, Government of Sindh.

According to result, 18 candidates were declared as qualified in the written test and will be called for interviews after completing codal formalities.

The role numbers 26105, 26117, 26118, 26130, 26133, 26147, 26149, 26160, 26161, 26186, 26189, 26190, 26202, 26203, 26214, 26217, 26228 and 26233 were among those who had qualified the written test for the above mentioned post held in the month of February 2020.

