Sindh Public Service Commission Declares Interview Result For The Post Of Statistical Officers In Agriculture Department

Muhammad Irfan 20 seconds ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 07:35 PM

Sindh Public Service Commission declares interview result for the post of Statistical Officers in Agriculture department

The Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) Monday declared the result of interview tests conducted for the posts of Statistical Officers (BPS-17) Non-Supervisory in Agriculture, Supply and Prices department, Government of Sindh and found 11 male and female candidates fit and suitable for appointment on the mentioned posts

According to the result, 10 male and one female candidate were declared as qualified in final interview test held in the months of February and March 2020.

According to the result, 10 male and one female candidate were declared as qualified in final interview test held in the months of February and March 2020.

Muhammad Sheeraz, Aijaz Ahmed, Shoaib Ali s/o Sabir Ali, Mohan Lal, Shoaib Ali s/o Manzoor Ali, Haseebullah Baloch, Qurban Ali, Riaz Ahmed, Muhammad Farrukh, Ghulam Murtaza and Ms. Nayab Minhaj were declared suitable and qualified for appointment against said posts.

