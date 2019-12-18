Sindh Public Service Commission declares result of written test for Assistant Director, Curator

The Sindh Public Service Commission Wednesday announced result of written test conducted for the posts of Assistant Director/ Curator (BPS-17) and Assistant Curator / Field Officer/ Custodian Quaid-e-Azam Birth Place (BPS-16) in Culture, Tourism and Antiquities Department Government of Sindh

According to the result, some 20 candidates passed the test for posts of Assistant Director/ Curator (BPS-17) and 31 candidates for the posts of Assistant Curator / Field Officer/ Custodian Quaid-e- Azam Birth Place (BPS-16).

The interviews for the posts would be held from January 14, 2020 tentatively.

All the qualified candidates have been directed to send attested copies of all required documents to the Secretary Sindh Public Service Commission within ten days from the date of announcement of result, i-e 18-12-2019.

Complete result of written test was also uploaded on official website of the Commission,www.spsc.gov.pk.