Sindh Public Service Commission extends last date for submission of application forms till April 30

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :The Sindh Public Service Commission has extended last date for submission of application forms for posts lying vacant under different government departments till April 30, 2020.

According to announcement issued here on Tuesday by the Secretary SPSC, the last date for submission of application forms for the posts advertised by Sindh Public Service Commission vide advertisement number 02/2020 dated 15-03-2020, has been extended from 15-04-2020 to 30-04-2020.

The other terms and conditions mentioned in the advertisement will remain same, statement said.