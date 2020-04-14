UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Public Service Commission Extends Last Date For Submission Of Application Forms Till April 30

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 56 seconds ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 03:49 PM

Sindh Public Service Commission extends last date for submission of application forms till April 30

The Sindh Public Service Commission has extended last date for submission of application forms for posts lying vacant under different government departments till April 30, 2020

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :The Sindh Public Service Commission has extended last date for submission of application forms for posts lying vacant under different government departments till April 30, 2020.

According to announcement issued here on Tuesday by the Secretary SPSC, the last date for submission of application forms for the posts advertised by Sindh Public Service Commission vide advertisement number 02/2020 dated 15-03-2020, has been extended from 15-04-2020 to 30-04-2020.

The other terms and conditions mentioned in the advertisement will remain same, statement said.

Related Topics

Same April 2020 From Government SPSC

Recent Stories

Lavrov Slams as Inadmissible Blaming China for Cor ..

5 minutes ago

EAEU Leaders Confirm Commitment to Cooperate on CO ..

3 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court (IHC) reserves judgment in CC ..

3 minutes ago

Chairman of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Ed ..

3 minutes ago

Business, traders urge govt to announce relief

51 seconds ago

Iran says virus deaths drop below 100 for first ti ..

53 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.