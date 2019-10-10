UrduPoint.com
Sindh Public Service Commission Postpones CCE Interviews Scheduled On October 14

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 08:47 PM

Sindh Public Service Commission postpones CCE interviews scheduled on October 14

The Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) on Thursday postponed interviews for aspirants of combined competitive examination (CCE-2018) scheduled on October 14 because of public holiday announced by Sindh government

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :The Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) on Thursday postponed interviews for aspirants of combined competitive examination (CCE-2018) scheduled on October 14 because of public holiday announced by Sindh government.

According to a press release issued here by the Secretary SPSC, interviews of all aspirants of (CCE-2018) scheduled to be held on October 14, have been postponed due to Holiday announced by Sindh Government on the occasion of Urs of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai.

He informed that interviews postponed on October 14 would be conducted on October 17, 2019, accordingly.

