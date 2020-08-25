Sindh Public Service Commission postpones interviews

The Controller of Examinations, Sindh Public Service Commission has announced the postponement of interviews scheduled to conduct from August 26 to 28, 2020 for the post of Staff Nurse (BPS-16) Male and Female in Sindh Health Department

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :The Controller of Examinations, Sindh Public Service Commission has announced the postponement of interviews scheduled to conduct from August 26 to 28, 2020 for the post of Staff Nurse (BPS-16) Male and Female in Sindh Health Department.

According to an announcement here on Tuesday, the new schedule of conduct of interviews for the above said posts will be announced shortly.