Sindh Public Service Commission Postpones Interviews
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 09:27 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :The Controller of Examinations, Sindh Public Service Commission has announced the postponement of interviews scheduled to conduct from August 26 to 28, 2020 for the post of Staff Nurse (BPS-16) Male and Female in Sindh Health Department.
According to an announcement here on Tuesday, the new schedule of conduct of interviews for the above said posts will be announced shortly.