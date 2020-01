Sindh Public Service Commission recommends 86 candidates for appointment as college Librarian

The Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) has recommended 86 candidates appointment on the posts of Librarian (BPS-17) in College Education department, Government of Sindh

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :The Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) has recommended 86 candidates appointment on the posts of Librarian (BPS-17) in College education department, Government of Sindh.

As per announced result, 86 candidates including 55 male and 31 female belonging to rural as well as urban parts of the province have been declared successful in the final interviews conducted in the month of December, 2019.

Those who qualified the interview test for the post of Librarian (Male) were Shahzaid, Faiz Ahmed, Niaz Hussain, Gul Muhammad, Farhan Ali, Iftakhar Ali Shah, Ghulam Mohyuddin, Parvaiz Ali,Shahzad, Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Rizwan, Ahmad, Babar Ali, Muhammad Adeel Shaikh, Saeed Akhtar, Imtiaz Ali, Shuhaibuddin, Majid Hussain, Amjad Hussain, Faheem Anwar, Jehangir, Rajesh Kumar (Minority Quota), Gulzar Ahmed Lakho, Ubaidu Rehman, Rashid Javed, Muhammad Fahad Ghori, Irfan Ahmed, Faisaluddin, Sajjad Ali, Muhammad Asad Saeed (Disable quota), Rashid Ali Nadir Ali, Muhammad Nawaz Khan, Aurangzeb, Riaz Ahmed, Rao Muhammad Asim Shakeel, Owais Munawar Ali, Ahmed Nawaz, Abdul Qadir, Mazharul Haq, Mohsan, Abdul Razzaque, Zahid Aziz, Roshan Ali, Jan Muhammad, Sartaj Ali, Azhar Ali, Hammad Haqani, Shah Nawaz, Muhammad Kashif Ali, S.

P Aurangzeb, Muhammad Faizan Farooque, Muhammad Farrukh Ilyas, Muhammad Zubair and Adnan Patoli.

Moreover, for the posts of Librarian (Female) Ms. Sobhia Khaskhely, Ms. Aqsa Haider Memon, Ms. Mashal Sahito, Ms. Kausar Anjum, Ms. Sana Abid (Disable Quota), Sayeda Shireen Zahra Naqvi, Ms. Mahnoor Khan, Ms. Paras Memon, Ms. Attaya Shahid, Ms. Sofia Bhatti, Syeda Hassan Fatima, Ms. Sana Farooq, Ms. Amna Sehar Gul, Ms. Hira, Ms. Hanifan,Ms. Samia Faheem, Ms. Amber, Ms. Heerala Mooro, Ms. Yumna Siddiqui, Ms. Sauleha Abid, Ms. Bakhtawar, Ms. Naiba Batool, Ms. Najma, Ms. Kaneez Ume Farwa, Ms. Sanam Soomro, Ms. Naghma, Ms. Abida Kanwal, Ms. Sabeen Akhtar, Ms. Saima, Ms. Rabia and Ms. Sheela Devi (Minority Quota) were recommended for appointment by SPSC.