Sindh Public Service Commission rejects media reports about CCE-18 examination

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) on Saturday took serious notice of the media reports regarding alleged corruption, nepotism and favoritism in SPSC's Combined Competitive Examination (CCE-2018).

The Media Coordinator terming it a malicious media campaign against constitutional body of the province by those who could not qualify the examination.

Terming such reports as false, baseless and unfounded, Media Coordinator said whole process of CCE-18 and other examinations conducted by SPSC, was transparent and strictly in accordance with laid down procedures.

He said honourable Supreme Court had validated the appointment of two members of SPSC Saindad Solangi and Ghulam Shabir Shaikh in the year 2016 and directed Sindh government to retain their services as member of the commission.

The total 247 posts had been advertised for CCE-18, of them150 for rural and 97 for urban candidates for which 43200 candidates had applied for these posts, he said and added that only 4458 candidates had qualified screening test.

He said 554 candidates had qualified the written test out of 3382 appeared, of them only 235 (149 rural and 86 urban) were declared as qualified in CCE-2018.

He said the alleged malicious campaign against SPSC was nothing but an attempt by some of the unsuccessful candidates to tarnish the image of the provincial public service commission.

Sindh Public Service Commission, being the constitutional institution of the province reserves the right to take legal action against them and take them to the court of law, he warned.