Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) declares interview result for posts of Lecturer Islamic Culture

(@FahadShabbir)

The Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) has announced the final result of the interview conducted for the post of Lecturer Islamic Culture (BPS-17) in College Education department and found 10 suitable candidates to be appointed against vacant posts of male and female lecturers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :The Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) has announced the final result of the interview conducted for the post of Lecturer Islamic Culture (BPS-17) in College education department and found 10 suitable candidates to be appointed against vacant posts of male and female lecturers.

According to a press release issued here on Monday SPSC recommended Names of five male and five female candidates to the department concerned for appointment against above mentioned posts.

SPSC recommended the names of Gulzar Ali Shah, Muhammad Ali, Arslanullah, Sharafat Ali and Zufarullah for appointment against vacant posts of Lecturer male while Rabeel, Samina, Sumera, Ambreen and Shakira for female posts.