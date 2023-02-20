UrduPoint.com

Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) Declares Interview Result For Posts Of Lecturer Islamic Culture

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2023 | 09:00 PM

Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) declares interview result for posts of Lecturer Islamic Culture

The Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) has announced the final result of the interview conducted for the post of Lecturer Islamic Culture (BPS-17) in College Education department and found 10 suitable candidates to be appointed against vacant posts of male and female lecturers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :The Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) has announced the final result of the interview conducted for the post of Lecturer Islamic Culture (BPS-17) in College education department and found 10 suitable candidates to be appointed against vacant posts of male and female lecturers.

According to a press release issued here on Monday SPSC recommended Names of five male and five female candidates to the department concerned for appointment against above mentioned posts.

SPSC recommended the names of Gulzar Ali Shah, Muhammad Ali, Arslanullah, Sharafat Ali and Zufarullah for appointment against vacant posts of Lecturer male while Rabeel, Samina, Sumera, Ambreen and Shakira for female posts.

Related Topics

Education Male Muhammad Ali Shakira Post SPSC

Recent Stories

Teaser of “Heeramandi” stuns fans on social me ..

Teaser of “Heeramandi” stuns fans on social media

13 seconds ago
 Sheraa hosts its first &#039;Community Talk&#039; ..

Sheraa hosts its first &#039;Community Talk&#039; to foster innovation

5 minutes ago
 AED 4.5b deals signed on day one of IDEX and NAVDE ..

AED 4.5b deals signed on day one of IDEX and NAVDEX 2023

5 minutes ago
 Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives Defence Minister of R ..

Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives Defence Minister of Republic of Korea

5 minutes ago
 ADGM partners with Zand Bank to support SMEs

ADGM partners with Zand Bank to support SMEs

5 minutes ago
 Speakers stress improving industry-academia relati ..

Speakers stress improving industry-academia relations

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.