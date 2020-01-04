Sindh Public Service Commission to hold objective test for the posts of BPS-17 on Feb 7

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 hours ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 04:05 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :The Sindh Public Service Commission Saturday announced that the objective test for 1500 posts of BPS-17 would be held on February 7, 2020.
All the aspirant candidates have been advised to visit official website of Sindh Public Service Commission, i-e, www.spsc.gov.pk, for further details.