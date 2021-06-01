UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh, Punjab Face 20 % Water Shortage So Far: IRSA

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 07:50 PM

Sindh, Punjab face 20 % water shortage so far: IRSA

ISLAMABAD, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) has said that both Punjab and Sindh faced 20 per cent water shortage during April 1 to May 31.

The IRSA Spokesman said that the Authority prepared a water account for a period of April 1 to May 31 as per statistic provided by the provinces.

The water account was prepared after every 10 days based on the water usage of the provinces, the IRSA Spokesman said.

According to the water account, Punjab utilized 7.76 million acre feet (MAF) of water in its canals against its share of 9.

74 MAF during the said period.

Similarly, as per water account, Sindh used 4.31 MAF of water in its canals against its share 5.40 MAF during the period..

According to the water account, Balochistan used 0.14 MAF water against its share of 0.32 MAF in its canals during this period.

The Spokesman said Balochistan faced 55 per cent shortage.

Similarly, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa utilized its full share of 0.32 MAF of water in its canals during this period.

Related Topics

Sindh Shortage Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Water April May Share Million

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Minister of State for For ..

59 minutes ago

National Centre of Meteorology rolls out host of n ..

1 hour ago

UAE highlights carbon emission reduction strategie ..

2 hours ago

Sheikh Rasheed says PDM lost its momentum

2 hours ago

Sharjah Executive Council approves SHA’s service ..

2 hours ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs Dubai Judicial Council ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.