Sindh, Punjab face 20 % water shortage so far: IRSA

ISLAMABAD, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) has said that both Punjab and Sindh faced 20 per cent water shortage during April 1 to May 31.

The IRSA Spokesman said that the Authority prepared a water account for a period of April 1 to May 31 as per statistic provided by the provinces.

The water account was prepared after every 10 days based on the water usage of the provinces, the IRSA Spokesman said.

According to the water account, Punjab utilized 7.76 million acre feet (MAF) of water in its canals against its share of 9.

74 MAF during the said period.

Similarly, as per water account, Sindh used 4.31 MAF of water in its canals against its share 5.40 MAF during the period..

According to the water account, Balochistan used 0.14 MAF water against its share of 0.32 MAF in its canals during this period.

The Spokesman said Balochistan faced 55 per cent shortage.

Similarly, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa utilized its full share of 0.32 MAF of water in its canals during this period.