Sindh Rangers arrest 19 anti-social elements

Thu 20th February 2020

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020)

Sindh Rangers while taking joint action along with Sindh police in different areas of the metropolis have arrested 19 suspects nominated in various crimes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Sindh Rangers while taking joint action along with Sindh police in different areas of the metropolis have arrested 19 suspects nominated in various crimes.

The arrested suspects are allegedly involved in robbries, drug trafficking and street crimes from areas including Saeedabad, Nazimabad, Kalakot, Baghdadi, Kalri, Ibrahim Haidri and Paposh Nagar.

The suspects are identified as Mohammad Yasin Saeed, Ehsanullah alias Ghacho, Nafaz islam alias Chacha Pathan, Suleman alias Pagal, Ijaz alias Chotu, Qasim alias Piyarey, Bilawal alias Bilal, Mohammad Asad alias Panchi, Mohammad Saad and Zafarullah alias Khairullah.

Nine other suspects were arrested from areas of Gadap City, Kalri, Baghdadi, Gulistan-e-Johar, Preedy and Saddar while illegal weapons, ammunition, reportedly smuggled goods and drugs were recovered from their possession.

The suspects are identified as Subhan Ali, Zohaib, Qasim, Ghulam Fareed, Ghani Zaman, Yasir Shah, Shahbaz Ali, Riaz and Sajjad Ali, who have been handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.

