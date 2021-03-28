Sindh Rangers arrest 2 most wanted suspects

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh in collaboration with police arrested two most wanted suspects from the Gadap Town area.

The arrested suspects said to be activists of Hizb-ul-Ahrar Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), are identified as Abdul Hadi alias Sheikh alias Adil alias Bashir and Akhter Ghani, said a spokesperson of the Sindh Rangers on Sunday.

The suspects are reportedly involved in several incidents of extortion and robberies in the Gadap Town area.

The suspects along with the seized ammunition and explosive material have been handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.

The Sindh Rangers have requested the people to inform about the criminal or suspicious elements and activities to the nearest Rangers check post, Rangers helpline Madadgar 1101 or Whatsapp number 0347-9001111, through SMS or call.