UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Rangers Arrest Alleged Robber From Orangi Town

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 10:50 AM

Sindh Rangers arrest alleged robber from Orangi town

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) and police in a joint operation arrested an accused Muhammad Hussain allegedly involved in several incidents of robbery and looting, from Orangi Town area here on Friday.

The law enforcers have recovered weapons and ammunition including one 9mm unlicensed pistol, one 30 bore pistol without license along with 15 rounds, said a spokesperson of Sindh Rangers.

Snatched or stolen goods that are 21 mobile phones, one motorcycle, cash Rs. 42,500 Including prize bond amount Rs. 15,000, two gold rings and one pair of gold earrings were also recovered from the possession of the accused.

According to details, the accused along with his accomplices Bilal and Raheel were reportedly involved in more than 40 robberies like snatching motorcycles in different areas of Orangi and Site Town, including snatching purses and jewelery from women.

The law enforcement agencies are conducting raids to arrest other accomplices of the accused.

The arrested accused has been handed over to the police for further legal action along with arms, ammunition and recovered articles.

The public is urged to immediately report such elements to the nearest Rangers check post, Rangers Helpline 1101 or Rangers Madadgar WhatsApp number 03479001111 by call or SMS.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Rangers Police Mobile Robbery Orangi Women SMS Prize Bond Gold Post From WhatsApp

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 2, 2021 in Pakistan

36 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

17th Liwa Date Festival to start July 15

11 hours ago

Princess Sabeeka Bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa Global Aw ..

11 hours ago

UAE re-elected member of Executive Council of Arab ..

12 hours ago

Revenue collection witnesses historic 18% growth, ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.