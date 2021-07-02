Sindh Rangers arrest alleged robber from Orangi town

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) and police in a joint operation arrested an accused Muhammad Hussain allegedly involved in several incidents of robbery and looting, from Orangi Town area here on Friday.

The law enforcers have recovered weapons and ammunition including one 9mm unlicensed pistol, one 30 bore pistol without license along with 15 rounds, said a spokesperson of Sindh Rangers.

Snatched or stolen goods that are 21 mobile phones, one motorcycle, cash Rs. 42,500 Including prize bond amount Rs. 15,000, two gold rings and one pair of gold earrings were also recovered from the possession of the accused.

According to details, the accused along with his accomplices Bilal and Raheel were reportedly involved in more than 40 robberies like snatching motorcycles in different areas of Orangi and Site Town, including snatching purses and jewelery from women.

The law enforcement agencies are conducting raids to arrest other accomplices of the accused.

The arrested accused has been handed over to the police for further legal action along with arms, ammunition and recovered articles.

The public is urged to immediately report such elements to the nearest Rangers check post, Rangers Helpline 1101 or Rangers Madadgar WhatsApp number 03479001111 by call or SMS.