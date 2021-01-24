Sindh Rangers arrest four extortionists

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Sindh Rangers Pakistan have arrested four alleged wanted extortionists and drug dealers from Gulbahar area here.

The arrested were identified as Fahad, Sufyan, Osama and Illyas, said a spokesperson of the Sindh Rangers on Sunday.

The arrested accused reportedly sent a slip demanding Rs 2.

5million extortion and a bullet to a trader of Gulbahar Sanitary Market and threatened the trader to kill him and his son.

The Rangers have also recovered the cellular phone and SIM Card used by the accused to threatened the trader.

The Rangers spokesperson has appealed to the masses to immediately inform the nearby check post of Rangers, Rangers helplines 1101 or Rangers Madadgar Whatsapp 03479001111 through call or sms about criminal elements.