Sindh Rangers Arrest Four Suspects Allegedly Defrauded People

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 07:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh in joint operations with Sindh police have arrested four suspects reportedly involved in making forged documents and defrauded around 21 persons by taking around Rs 9.3 million, from them.

The suspects were arrested from different areas including Nagan Chowrangi and Clifton, said a spokesman of Sindh Rangers.

The initial interrogation has revealed that the group is comprised of 2 members, who alleged committed illegal activities in different cities of Sindh and Punjab.

The suspects were identified as Munawer, Rana Shahid, Yaseen and Muhammad Asif.

Sindh Pakistan Rangers Police Punjab

More Stories From Pakistan

