Sindh Rangers arrest suspects of killing a minor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Rangers Sindh arrested five suspects from Bahadurabad area here who were reportedly involved in torturing a minor boy to death on suspicion of robbery and handed over the suspects to the police

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh arrested five suspects from Bahadurabad area here who were reportedly involved in torturing a minor boy to death on suspicion of robbery and handed over the suspects to the police.

A spokesman of the paramilitary force on Wednesday said that the Sindh Rangers's helpline received a call on August 17 from Bahdurabad area "Kokan Society" that the crowd have caught a 14-years-old namely Rehan on doubt of robbery.

The Sindh Rangers personnel found the child in unconscious condition when it reached the spot and shifted the child to JPMC,who succumbed to injuries during treatment.

The Sindh Rangers took two accused namely Danial and Zubair into custody and handed over them to the police for further legal action.

Later,three more suspects namely Saud Zakki, Anas Nazeer and Shariq Anees were arrested.