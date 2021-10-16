Sindh Rangers arrest two most wanted accused

Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) and police in a joint operation on the basis of intelligence information arrested two most wanted accused Ataullah alias Khan and Sameer from Ayub Goth Gadap Town area here on Saturday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) and police in a joint operation on the basis of intelligence information arrested two most wanted accused Ataullah alias Khan and Sameer from Ayub Goth Gadap Town area here on Saturday.

According to details, on August 11, 2021, the accused committed a robbery at Paradise petrol Pump in Saeedabad police station area, said a spokesperson of Rangers.

The video of the robbery went viral on social media in which the accused can be easily identified. The accused are involved in several street crimes.

The arrested accused have been handed over to the police for further legal action.

The public is urged to immediately report such criminal elements to the nearest Rangers check post, Rangers Helpline 1101 or Rangers Madadgar WhatsApp number 03479001111 by calling or SMS