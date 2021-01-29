UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Rangers Arrest Two Most Wanted Dacoits, One Street Criminal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 02:50 PM

Sindh Rangers arrest two most wanted dacoits, one street criminal

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Sindh Rangers have arrested two most wanted dacoits reportedly involved in five different incidents of robberies during the last two months.

The accused identified as Mustafa Khan and Imran alias Murad are allegedly involved in a robbery in a barber shop at Kasba Coloney occurred on December 29, 2020 and other incidents of dacotiy, said a spokesperson of the Sindh Rangers on Friday.

The accused have confessed snatching over Rs80,000 cash and many mobile phones in the robberies during the last two months.

The Sindh Rangers have also arrested another accused namely Mairaj alias Majjoo, from Sector 11-G New Karachi, who is reportedly involved in street crimes.

The accused have been handed over to the police for legal action, meanwhile the Sindh Rangers have appealed to the masses to report the suspected activities to nearby Rangers' check-post, Rangers Helplines 1101 or Rangers Madadgar Whatsapp 0347-9001111, through sms or call.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Rangers Police Mobile Robbery December SMS 2020 From

Recent Stories

SHC approaches SC with review petition in Daniel P ..

9 minutes ago

Legality of e-challens comes under question

20 minutes ago

UN Chief Urges Rival Political Forces in Myanmar t ..

19 minutes ago

Ecuador's Ombudsman Demands Probe Into Health Mini ..

19 minutes ago

Punjab sports minister calls on minister IPC, disc ..

22 minutes ago

Two suspects held during operation in sargodha

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.