Sindh Rangers arrest two most wanted dacoits, one street criminal

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Sindh Rangers have arrested two most wanted dacoits reportedly involved in five different incidents of robberies during the last two months.

The accused identified as Mustafa Khan and Imran alias Murad are allegedly involved in a robbery in a barber shop at Kasba Coloney occurred on December 29, 2020 and other incidents of dacotiy, said a spokesperson of the Sindh Rangers on Friday.

The accused have confessed snatching over Rs80,000 cash and many mobile phones in the robberies during the last two months.

The Sindh Rangers have also arrested another accused namely Mairaj alias Majjoo, from Sector 11-G New Karachi, who is reportedly involved in street crimes.

The accused have been handed over to the police for legal action, meanwhile the Sindh Rangers have appealed to the masses to report the suspected activities to nearby Rangers' check-post, Rangers Helplines 1101 or Rangers Madadgar Whatsapp 0347-9001111, through sms or call.