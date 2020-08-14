Sindh Rangers celebrates Independence Day; DG Rangers visits Mazar-e-Quaid

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Director General Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) Major General Omar Ahmad Bukhari visited the mausoleum of 'Father of the Nation' Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to pay homage to the great leader of the occasion of 73rd Independence Day of Pakistan, on Friday.

The Director General Pakistan Rangers (Sindh), laid a wreath and along with other Rangers officers prayed for the reward of the soul of the Quaid-e-Azam and for the development and prosperity of the country.

A spokesperson of the Sindh Rangers said that prior to visit of DG Rangers to mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam, the flag hoisting ceremonies were held at the headquarters Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) and in all sectors and wing headquarters during which the Rangers saluted the national flag.