Sindh Rangers Celebrates Independence Day; DG Rangers Visits Mazar-e-Quaid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 01:00 PM

Sindh Rangers celebrates Independence Day; DG Rangers visits Mazar-e-Quaid

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Director General Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) Major General Omar Ahmad Bukhari visited the mausoleum of 'Father of the Nation' Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to pay homage to the great leader of the occasion of 73rd Independence Day of Pakistan, on Friday.

The Director General Pakistan Rangers (Sindh), laid a wreath and along with other Rangers officers prayed for the reward of the soul of the Quaid-e-Azam and for the development and prosperity of the country.

A spokesperson of the Sindh Rangers said that prior to visit of DG Rangers to mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam, the flag hoisting ceremonies were held at the headquarters Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) and in all sectors and wing headquarters during which the Rangers saluted the national flag.

More Stories From Pakistan

