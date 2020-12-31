UrduPoint.com
Sindh Rangers Finalizes Security For New Year Night

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 02:40 PM

Sindh Rangers finalizes security for new year night

Sindh Rangers Pakistan has finalized necessary security arrangements to ensure protection of life and property of people on the occasion of new year

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Sindh Rangers Pakistan has finalized necessary security arrangements to ensure protection of life and property of people on the occasion of new year.

The Sindh Rangers has further increased the snap checking, routine mobile patrolling as well as patrolling by presonnel on motorcycles all over Sindh including Karachi, said a spokesperson of the Sindh Rangers on Thursday.

Aerial firing and exhibition of arms will be completely banned, the spokesperson said.

He has appealed to the masses to fully cooperate with the law enforcement agencies and avoid aerial firing and reckless driving, otherwise strict legal action will be taken against the violators.

The people may convey the suspicious activities on Rangers helplines 1101 or Madagar Whatsapp number 03479001111, through call or message.

