Sindh Rangers hand over recovered articles to original owners

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Wednesday handed over the motorcycles, cellular phones and cash which were recovered during different operations, to their original owners at a ceremony in the Rangers Anti-Terrorists Wing here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Wednesday handed over the motorcycles, cellular phones and cash which were recovered during different operations, to their original owners at a ceremony in the Rangers Anti-Terrorists Wing here.

The items include seven motorcycles, 54 mobile phones and Rs 15000 cash were given to the real owners after completing legal formalities and proper verification of the relevant documents,said a spokes person of the Sindh Rangers.