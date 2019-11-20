UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Rangers Hand Over Recovered Articles To Original Owners

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 12:45 PM

Sindh Rangers hand over recovered articles to original owners

Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Wednesday handed over the motorcycles, cellular phones and cash which were recovered during different operations, to their original owners at a ceremony in the Rangers Anti-Terrorists Wing here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Wednesday handed over the motorcycles, cellular phones and cash which were recovered during different operations, to their original owners at a ceremony in the Rangers Anti-Terrorists Wing here.

The items include seven motorcycles, 54 mobile phones and Rs 15000 cash were given to the real owners after completing legal formalities and proper verification of the relevant documents,said a spokes person of the Sindh Rangers.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Rangers Mobile

Recent Stories

Mobile phone imports increase over 48pc

1 minute ago

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 115,2 ..

1 minute ago

Decapitated Sumatran elephant found dead in Indone ..

1 minute ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

1 minute ago

China welcomes Asad Umar's appointment as minister ..

18 minutes ago

Woman among 2 murdered in separate incidents in Sa ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.