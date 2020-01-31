Sindh Rangers holds free medical camp

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Free medical examination and medicines were provided to around 1100 patients at a free medical camp organised by Pakistan Rangers Sindh at Bohra Pir area here on Friday.

General practitioners, eye-specialist, orthopedics including lady doctors examined the patients at the camp, said a spokesman of Sindh Rangers.

Free mobile laboratory was also available in the camps which extended the facility of free tests to the patients.