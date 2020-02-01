Sindh Rangers holds free medical camp at Nagarparkar

As many as 1500 patients including children, women and senior citizens were provided free medical treatment along with medicines at a medical camp organized by Pakistan Rangers Sindh at Nagarparkar

The free medical camp was organized with the cooperation of Thardeep Rural Development Program, local administration and welfare organization and Thar foundation in connection with a six-day Nagarparkar Spring Festival 2020 on the theme of "Pakistan Mari Jan Thar Mari Shan", said a spokesperson of the Sindh Rangers.

The free laboratory tests and other necessary medical facilities were provided to the patients at the medical camps.

A team of doctors including lady medical practitioners, pediatricians,orthopedic surgeons, gynecologist and general physician examined the patients at the camp.