UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Rangers Holds Free Medical Camp At Nagarparkar

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 04:32 PM

Sindh Rangers holds free medical camp at Nagarparkar

As many as 1500 patients including children, women and senior citizens were provided free medical treatment along with medicines at a medical camp organized by Pakistan Rangers Sindh at Nagarparkar

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :As many as 1500 patients including children, women and senior citizens were provided free medical treatment along with medicines at a medical camp organized by Pakistan Rangers Sindh at Nagarparkar.

The free medical camp was organized with the cooperation of Thardeep Rural Development Program, local administration and welfare organization and Thar foundation in connection with a six-day Nagarparkar Spring Festival 2020 on the theme of "Pakistan Mari Jan Thar Mari Shan", said a spokesperson of the Sindh Rangers.

The free laboratory tests and other necessary medical facilities were provided to the patients at the medical camps.

A team of doctors including lady medical practitioners, pediatricians,orthopedic surgeons, gynecologist and general physician examined the patients at the camp.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Rangers Thar Women 2020

Recent Stories

Gang arrested, bikes, rickshaws recovered in Faisa ..

1 minute ago

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

1 minute ago

Anti-dengue surveillance reviewed in Rawalpindi

1 minute ago

Regal Automobiles Industries Limited kick-starts t ..

15 minutes ago

RECALL: DEWA’s robust infrastructure is key to D ..

21 minutes ago

Two men, including Briton, killed in Japan avalanc ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.