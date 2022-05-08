Sindh Rangers hosts Eid Milan for orphan children

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :As many as 300 orphan children of Al-Mustafa and Munna House attended the Eid Milan party hosted by Sindh Rangers in collaboration with children Welfare Group at the Bhittai Rangers Camp here on Sunday.

Director General Sindh Rangers, Major General Iftikhar Hasan Chaudhry along with his wife was chief guest on the occasion, said a spokesperson of Sindh Rangers.

Chief of the Al-Mustafa Trust Haji Muhammad Hanif Tayyab, Administrator of Munna House Fasih Muzaffar and famous actor Saud Ahmed and his wife Javeria Jaleel and other notables also graced the Eid Milan.

Various contests, music performances and play activities were organized on the occasion for the orphan children.