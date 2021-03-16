Sindh Rangers martyred Sepoy laid to rest in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Sepoy Roshan Ali Shaheed (martyr) of Pakistan Rangers Sindh who embraced martyrdom in bomb blast near Rangers vehicle in Orangi Town other day was laid to rest with full military honour after his Namaz-e-Janaza in Karachi on Tuesday.

The martyred Sepoy's funeral prayer (Namaz -e-Janaza) was attended by Corps Commander Karachi, Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum, Director General Rangers Sindh, Senior civil and military officials and relatives of Shaheed, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

The Shaheed was buried with full military honour. Sepoy Roshan Ali embraced Shahadat in Orangi Town Karachi due to bomb blast near Rangers Vehicle, it said.

The Shaheed belonged to village Budhal Khan Solangi, District Noushahro Feroze and has four sons and a daughter.