UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Rangers Martyred Sepoy Laid To Rest In Karachi

Umer Jamshaid 28 seconds ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 06:20 PM

Sindh Rangers martyred Sepoy laid to rest in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Sepoy Roshan Ali Shaheed (martyr) of Pakistan Rangers Sindh who embraced martyrdom in bomb blast near Rangers vehicle in Orangi Town other day was laid to rest with full military honour after his Namaz-e-Janaza in Karachi on Tuesday.

The martyred Sepoy's funeral prayer (Namaz -e-Janaza) was attended by Corps Commander Karachi, Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum, Director General Rangers Sindh, Senior civil and military officials and relatives of Shaheed, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

The Shaheed was buried with full military honour. Sepoy Roshan Ali embraced Shahadat in Orangi Town Karachi due to bomb blast near Rangers Vehicle, it said.

The Shaheed belonged to village Budhal Khan Solangi, District Noushahro Feroze and has four sons and a daughter.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Rangers Bomb Blast Martyrs Shaheed ISPR Vehicle Orangi Nadeem Ahmed Namaz Prayer

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif has security threats if he returns to ..

11 minutes ago

Secretary Forestry Wildlife & Fisheries paid visit ..

14 minutes ago

Get ready to get your hands on the fastest chargin ..

18 minutes ago

International Humanitarian Hackathon&#039;s finali ..

20 minutes ago

PM stresses for introducing track and trace system ..

27 minutes ago

‘Can’t resign from assemblies,’ Zardari refu ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.